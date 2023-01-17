May Culture Not Be Vulture That Devours Us





THE ALTERNATIVE

By Reno Omokri

The love of money is really destroying Nigeria at an alarming rate, and nobody seems to be noticing it, or doing anything substantial to address the situation. The aggressiveness with which some Nigerians pursue money is frightening. To them, it is the only object in life, and the end justifies the means.

And as long as we do not address the culture that feeds this money obsession, we will continue along this route and the end result may not be pleasant.

In some parts of Nigeria, a child is born and money must flow, or the parents are considered less than nothing in society. As the child grows, he or she sees money as the center of their parents and society’s life. And even when the cycle of life hands the baton to them as their parents die, money plays a bigger role than grief during the burial. And so, such communities emotionally script their young to almost worship money.

And the result is that they have become a society…





Source: Thisday Newspaper