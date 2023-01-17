NUPRC: Seven Deep Offshore Mini-bid Winners to Be Announced in Next Four Months





•Dismisses fears of political interference

•Wood Mackenzie to oversee process

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja, Peter Uzoho and Sunday Ehigiator in Lagos

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) yesterday announced that in the next four months, winners of the mini-bid for deep offshore licensing round would be announced to bring the process to an end.

Making the disclosure during a pre-bid conference for the 2022/2023 licensing round for the seven Petroleum Prospecting Licences (PPL), the Chief Executive of the NUPRC, Mr. Gbenga Komolafe, pledged that the process would be highly transparent and competitive.

To ensure that global industry standards were strictly adhered to, Komolafe who spoke in Lagos, during the pre-bid conference, revealed that a renowned firm, Wood Mackenzie has been contracted as the consultant for the mini-bid.

The theme of the conference was: “Growing Upstream Investment in Nigeria through Licensing Round: The Bid…





Source: Thisday Newspaper