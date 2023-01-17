Senate Gives Finance Minister 3 Days Ultimatum to Submit N23.7trn Ways and Means Details 





Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate on Tuesday directed the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Ahmed, to liaise with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, and submit details of President Muhammadu Buhari’s N23.7trn Ways and Means request, within three days, for scrutiny.

Buhari had in December last year’s urged the Senate to approve the N23.7trn Ways and Means Restructuring.

The red chamber, upon receiving the presidential request, set up an ad hoc committee chaired by the Senate Leader, Ibrahim Gobir, to carry out necessary legislative actions on it.

The panel then sent out invitations to the Finance Minister, the CBN governor and other heads of federal ministries, departments and agencies that had direct connection with the fiscal document.

However, at the resumption of plenary after the New Year recess on Tuesday, Gobir informed his colleagues that the ad hoc panel had not been able to sit…





