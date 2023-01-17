Tinubu Has Solutions to Nigeria’s Problems, Says APC Chieftain





Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto



A chieftain of All Progressive Congress (APC), Alhaji Yusuf Yunusa, has said with his vast knowledge, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is the only one that has the solutions to Nigeria’s problems.

Yunusa, who is also the coordinator of Tinubu Support Organisation (TSO), Kano State chapter, stated this in Sokoto yesterday while briefing journalists.

The APC chieftain explained that Tinubu is the most qualified personality to lead the country in 2023.

He further explained that the former governor of Lagos State would use his vast knowledge in economy and governance to deliver dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

“Looking at what Asiwaju did in Lagos State, if given opportunity to lead Nigeria, he will do more,” he stated.

Yunusa described Tinubu as a detribalised Nigerian, who will treat Nigerians equally in respective of their religious, political and ethnic…







Source: Thisday Newspaper