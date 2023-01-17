Yakubu: 50 INEC Facilities Attacked in Four Years





•Insists Elections will go on despite attacks

•Says INEC loyalty is to Nigerians, not political party or candidate

•Over 600,000 PVCs collected in one month in Lagos

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has revealed that 50 facilities of the commission were attacked in various parts of the country in the last four years.

The INEC Chairman made this disclosure Tuesday during his address at the Chatham House in London, but assured that despite the attacks, the elections would go on.

Yakubu said: “In four years, 50 facilities of the commission were attacked in various parts of the country. Mainly in the form of arson and vandalization. Including electoral materials and vehicles were destroyed. And sometimes these attacks even targeted staff of the commission.”

The chairman recalled that during the Continuous Voter Registration, some staff of the Commission were attacked…





Source: Thisday Newspaper