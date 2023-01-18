$53m Debt: Emefiele Appeals against Summons 





Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has appealed against the judgment of a Federal High Court, Abuja, which compelled him to appear before the court in a $53 million judgment debt suit.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the trial court had in a ruling last year, summoned the CBN governor over his alleged refusal to obey the order of the court for the payment of the judgment debt in favour of a legal practitioner, Joe Agi (SAN).

Although the court had ordered Emefiele to appear before the court on January 18, proceedings could not go on as scheduled when the matter was called and the court subsequently adjourned till March 20.

The judgment summons, now a subject of appeal, is in respect of suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/1193/2017, between Agi against Linas International Ltd, the Minister of Finance and the CBN.

However, Emefiele, in his notice of appeal predicated on three grounds, submitted that the trial judge erred in law…





Source: Thisday Newspaper