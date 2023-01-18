Access Bank Restates Commitment to Deepen Presence in Kenya





Access Bank Plc has cited the failure to fulfil some requisite conditions as the reason for calling off the proposed acquisition of Sidian Bank.

A statement from the bank explained that the discontinuation ended Access Bank Plc’s binding agreement with Centum to acquire the entire 83.4 per cent shareholding held by the investment company in Sidian Bank Ltd.

According to the statement issued by the bank’s parent company Access Corporation to the Nigerian Exchange Ltd, “The completion of the proposed transaction was subject to fulfilment or waiver of certain conditions before the Long Stop date as defined in the transaction agreement.

“Although regulators have all been supportive in engagements around the transaction, certain conditions precedent including those required of Sidian Bank which were needed to prudently complete the transaction have not been met and the parties were unable to reach an agreement on the variation of these conditions in a manner to…





Source: Thisday Newspaper