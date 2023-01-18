Akeredolu Breaks Silence on His Health Status, Says No Cause for Alarm





Fidelis David in Akure

Ondo State Governor Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu yesterday broke his silence on the state of his health, saying there was no cause for alarm.

The governor in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, also said he was recuperating speedily.

Akeredolu said he had some health challenges just like every other mortal, but he had received treatment and recovering speedily. The governor stated that he was not a superhuman and the immunity his office enjoyed does not extend to physical wellness or otherwise. He said his health issue was not an unusual one.

The Ondo governor insisted that he was still discharging his official functions despite his ill health.

According to the statement, “Mr. Governor is not faced with any life-threatening illness that would have encouraged any alleged conspiracy in his administration.

“He, in fact, held Executive Council meeting with the Exco members till 4pm on Wednesday, 11th…





Source: Thisday Newspaper