Army Must be Apolitical, Outgoing GOC Insists





Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The outgoing General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division Major General Uwem Bassey, said as Nigerians are preparing for 2023 polls soldiers and officers of Nigerian Army should remain apolitical.

Bassey stated this yesterday at the handing over ceremony, which took place at 26 battalion Giginya Barrack parade ground Sokoto.

Maj Gen Bassey, who is the former commander joint taskforce operation Hadarin Daji in the North-west enumerated his achievements to include the containment of terrorists terrorising the region.

He also said the command under him took over the bandits’ enclave in Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara and Katsina State.

He noted that during some major operations they were able to recovered many weapons from the terrorists.

He enjoined the soldiers and officers of the command to be law-abiding and loyal to federal republic of Nigeria and constitution of federal republic of Nigeria.

He further stressed that they should…





Source: Thisday Newspaper