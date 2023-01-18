Attack on Ugochinyere: CJHR, Arewa Youths Accuse IG of Shielding Uzodinma’s Aide from Prosecution 





* Wants visa ban imposed on police boss, Imo CP, DG DSS

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The African Centre for Justice and Human Rights (ACJHR) and the Arewa Consultative Youths Movement (ACYM) have accused the Inspector General of Police (IG), Mr. Usman Baba, of allegedly shielding an aide of the Imo State Governor, Chinasa Nwaneri, from prosecution.

The groups insisted that Nwaneri must be investigated and prosecuted over the bloody attacks on the residence of the spokesperson for the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Ugochinyere, at his hometown in Akokwa, at the weekend.

Both the ACJHR and the ACYM stated this in separate statements they issued on Wednesday and made available to THISDAY in Abuja.

They appealed to the international community to impose a visa ban on the IG, the Imo State Commissioner of Police and the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Imo State over the matter.

The ACJHR and the ACYM alleged…





Source: Thisday Newspaper