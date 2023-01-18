Edo APC Chieftain Decries  Illegal Appointment of Liaison Officers to Run Councils









Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Dr. Washington Osifo, has said the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Edo State and members of the State House of Assembly risked contempt of court for backing the recent appointment of liaison officers by the state governor, Godwin Obaseki to run the 18 local government areas instead of conducting election into the third tier of government.

He said the action of the governor was contrary to the provisions of Nigeria’s constitution and rulings of the Supreme Court, adding that since the governor enjoys immunity, the Commissioner and the lawmakers could be held liable to the infractions of the governor.

Addressing a press conference in Benin City, Osifo who is a former Commissioner for Education in Edo, said the Obaseki’s administration did not continue the projects initiated by his predecessor and that his actions have been more of theories than…







Source: Thisday Newspaper