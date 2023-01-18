Election: Police Warn Politicians, Thugs to Shun Violence





. Gov Adeleke urges Police to be neutral

Rebecca Ejifoma and Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Lagos State Police Command has warned all political parties in the state to shun violence during and after the election.

The Commissioner of Police, CP. Alabi Abiodun, gave this warning at the Stakeholders Meeting on Election Security.

However, the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has enjoined Nigerian Police Force to allow Nigerians choose their leaders in the forthcoming elections without any interference.

Abiodun further cautioned political thugs, cultists and other agitators to steer clear of the pooling booth.

He said: “I want to advise political leaders here to go back home and warn their supporters that the police are ready to deal with anyone caught fomenting trouble in the state.

“I also want to warn that anybody who has no business at the pooling units should remain indoors or risk the wrath of the police.”

The commissioner of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper