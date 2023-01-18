FG Awards N2.2bn Contract for Local Assemblage of Magnus Training Aircraft





* Two aircraft to be ready before May

* Increases cost of Instrument Landing System in three airports by N546.1bn

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The federal government has finalised arrangements towards the local assemblage of Magnus aircraft in the country within the next 18 months.

Already, a N2.2 billion contract has been awarded for the aircraft assembly to be sited in Zaria, Kaduna State with two of such aircraft to be ready before the end of the present administration in May, this year.

The Aviation Minister, Senator Hadi Sirika, made this known Wednesday while speaking with newsmen after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the State House, Abuja.

He disclosed that his ministry presented two memoranda bordering on the local assemblage of Magnus aircraft and review of the cost of Instrument Landing System (ILS) in three airports by an additional N546.1 billion.

According to Sirika, “We had two memoranda…





Source: Thisday Newspaper