FG: Nigeria Has Enough External Reserves to Withstand Global Recession, Shocks





•Mulls gradual removal of petrol subsidy from April

•Says ‘quantitative easing’ strategy impacting interest rates

•Senate gives minister three-day ultimatum to submit N23.7trn ways and means details

Emmanuel Addeh and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, yesterday admitted that although the projected global economic recession for 2023 appeared inevitable, with about $34 billion in the nation’s foreign reserves, the projected headwinds shouldn’t pose much threat to Nigeria.

The comment by the minister came on same day that the Senate directed her to liaise with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, and submit details of President Muhammadu Buhari’s N23. 7 trillion Ways and Means request, within three days, for scrutiny.

Speaking during an interview with Arise News Channel at the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Ahmed, also stated that the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper