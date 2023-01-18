Google Restates Commitment to Safer Ad, Releases Latest Data





Emma Okonji

Google has restated its commitments to protect and support people about their privacy online.

At the Africa Ads and Privacy immersion for Africa press in Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya, which held online on Tuesday with the theme: Rethinking the Digital Future to Enhance the Ads-supported Web, the Managing Director, Google Africa, Nitin Gajria, said there was need to earn people’s trust by building responsible, private advertising to secure a future for the ad-supported web that is safer for people, stronger for businesses, and successful for publishers.

According to Gajria, “For generations, ads have funded our favourite content, from newspapers, magazines, and entertainment to the web. Today 66 per cent of the world is online. The ad-supported internet model has become a remarkable resource for humanity, putting an explosion of tools, information, and content at our fingertips. As people manage more of their lives online, their concerns over how…





Source: Thisday Newspaper