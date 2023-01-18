IG Not Retiring before General Election, Says Minister 





Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The federal government has cleared the air over the likely retirement of the Inspector General of Police (IG), Usman Baba Alkali, before the end of 2023 general election, saying the number one police officer will remain in office even after the polls.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi, made this clarification on Wednesday while speaking with newsmen after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the State House, Abuja.

He said the IG will not be retiring midway into the general election as earlier expected, as he already has his tenure extended via a letter by the president.

The minister explained that the Police Act 2020 has changed the rules for an IG’s retirement.

Answering questions from newsmen on whether or not the IG would be retiring after clocking the mandatory retirement age of 60 years on March 1, 2023, Dingyadi said: “I don’t know where you got your…





Source: Thisday Newspaper