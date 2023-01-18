MRA to APC PCC: Your Blatant Disregard for Journalists’ Rights Portends Grave Danger for Media





Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council’s (PCC) blatant disregard for the rights of a journalist performing a constitutionally-protected function at a time when the party was still seeking to persuade Nigerians to vote its candidate into the highest office in the land, portends grave dangers for the media should that candidate prevail in the elections.

The MRA made the remarks in a statement following the manner in which an ARISE NEWS Channel cameraman was prevented from covering a dialogue session between the APC’s presidential candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu and members of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG).

In a statement issued in Lagos, MRA’s Programme Director, Mr. Ayode Longe, stressed that the action of the party’s APC-PCC that was made public by its Director of Media Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, was bizarre, highhanded and a violation of the rights of the…







Source: Thisday Newspaper