Natasha Campaign Organisation, Kogi Govt Differ Over Allegations of Stoppage of Payment of WAEC Fees





Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Campaign Organisation has alleged that Kogi State government under the leadership of governor Yahaya Bello has stopped private individuals from paying WAEC fees of students in the state.

But the Executive Chairman of Kogi State Science, Technical Education and Teaching Service Commission, Mrs. Cecilia E. Cook has denied that the Commission had stopped the payment of WAEC fees by private individuals wanting to assist secondary school students,

The campaign organisation alleged that the directive came few days after the Kogi Central Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan promised to offset WAEC fees of students in Kogi Central senatorial district.

“In a letter by the Executive Chairman of Kogi State Science, Technical Education and Teaching Service Commission, Hon. Cecilia E. Cook, the state government said it took the decision because of the insecurity situation in the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper