New Defence Spokesman, Gusau, Seeks Media Support for 2023 Polls









Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The new Acting Director, Defence Information, Brig.Gen. Tukur Gusau, yesterday, assumed duties as the head of the Directorate of Defence Information (DDI) and called for the support of the media establishment for the armed forces as the nation prepares for the 2023 general elections.

He took over from the erstwhile Director, Maj.Gen. Jimmy Akpor.

Akpor was moved to Army Headquarters as Director Personnel Services, Nigerian Army.

In his remarks, Gusau commended his predecessor for forging better relationship with the media which helped to positively project the operations of the armed forces.

He also thanked the media for the continuous support for the armed forces and called for stronger relationship between the military and the media on matters of national security.

“I urge you to provide the enabling environment for members of the armed forces of Nigeria to perform their constitutional roles without distractions.

“As the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper