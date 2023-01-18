Oyo SDP Guber Candidate, Lana, Confident of Victory at Polls





* Party holds rally in Ibadan

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) gubernatorial candidate in Oyo State, Mr. Michael Lana, has expressed confidence that the party would defeat the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other parties during the February 2023 elections and deliver dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

Lana gave the assurance on Tuesday while addressing a mammoth crowd of party stakeholders and members from across the state at Mapo Hall, who staged a sensitization rally across Ibadan, the state capital.

The rally, which commenced 8am at Ojoo roundabout, Ibadan, headed towards Sango through Bodija, Total Garden, Mokola, Beere, and eventually terminated at the historical Mapo Hall, where the party supporters were addressed.

The rally was led by prominent leaders of the party that included its vice-presidential candidate, Mr. Yusuf Salisu Buhari; the South-west Chairman, Chief Alani Silas; the state Chairman, Mr….





Source: Thisday Newspaper