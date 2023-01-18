‘Payment of New Rate on Motor Vehicle Insurance Would Guarantee Indemnity”





Michael Olugbode in Abuja

A non-governmental organisation, Transparent Protection Limited/Gte (TPL) has called on the public to support the recent hike in Motor Vehicle Third Party Insurance cover for motorists from N5,000 to N15,000, insisting that it remains the only criteria for insurance companies to pay indemnity to accident victims in the country.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, the Director, Transparent Protection Limited/Gte, Dr. Sam Onyeka said the recent decision by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) was in the best interest of all stakeholders, insisting that there was no way insurer would pay the required indemnity when the cost of insurance was as low as N5,000.

He said: “TPL is aware that in December 2022, The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) released a circular where it announced a raise in the premium of compulsory Motor Vehicle Third Party Insurance cover for motorists from N5,000 to N15,000 with effect from January…





Source: Thisday Newspaper