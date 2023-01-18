Tinubu’s St Paul Aroloya Pry School Never Existed, Group Tells Court





*Gets nod to commence process compelling police to investigate, prosecute APC’s presidential candidate

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A civil society group, the Incorporated Trustees of Advocacy for Social Right Advancement and Development Initiative (ASRADI), has told a Federal High Court in Abuja, that the St. Paul Aroloya Primary School, Lagos, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, claimed to have attended was never in existence, hence he (Tinubu) should be tried for perjury.

Meanwhile, the group has secured an order from the court to bring an application seeking to compel the Inspector General (IG) of Police to investigate Tinubu over allegations bordering on perjury.

Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon of a Federal High Court, Abuja, made the order while ruling in the exparte application brought by the group against the IG.

ASRADI had, in an exparte motion marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/2197/2022, sought for leave of the court to bring…





Source: Thisday Newspaper