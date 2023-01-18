Uproar as Court Sentences Vulcaniser to Death for Robbing Nurse of N57,000









Rebecca Ejifoma

There has been uproar on social media after an Ikeja Special Offences Court presided over by Justice Mojisola Dada, yesterday sentenced 32-year-old vulcaniser Chidozie Onyinchiz to death by hanging for robbing a nurse of N57,000.

Dada held that the prosecution had proved the three-count charge of conspiracy, armed robbery and membership of an unlawful society against Onyinchiz.

She said the convict’s attempt to wriggle out of the charges was futile.

This, she said, was because he had earlier confirmed to the police at Igando, Lagos, that his victim, Veronica Uwayzor sighted him and they both recognised each other at the time of the offence.

The defendant had stated that the complainant pointed at him as one of the boys armed with a pair of scissors and forcefully snatched her bag containing N57,000 at Akesan Bus Stop.

The complainant had stated that neither the defendant nor his accomplice, Ediri Endurance, (still at large) wore masks which…





Source: Thisday Newspaper