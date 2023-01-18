We’ll not Play Second Fiddle in 2023 General Election, Says Wike





. Atiku to campaign in Rivers February 11

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Governor Nyesom Wike said the people of Rivers State will not play second fiddle concerning the general election slated for February 25, and March 11, 2023

The Rivers State governor hinted that he and his political allies will soon disclose the presidential candidate to support in the February 25 election. This is just as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, would visit Rivers State to campaign by the second week of February in what has been described as the “mother of all rallies.”

However, Wike maintained that the people of the state know their political bearings, and have been duly sensitised to vote the candidates of the PDP for governorship, Senate, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly. .

Governor Wike spoke yesterday, while flagging off the State PDP campaign in Omagwa Town,…





