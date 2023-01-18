Worrisome Threat to CUPP’s Ugochinyere’s Life





Udora Orizu writes that the recent attacks on Spokesman of Coalition of United Political Parties, and PDP House of Representatives candidate for Ideato North, South federal constituency of Imo state, Ikenga Ugochinyere, is becoming worrisome and needs to be properly investigated

It was a sad day on January 14, 2023 in Akokwa, Imo State, as gunmen invaded the residence of the Spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, burnt his house, cars and killed his uncle and three others.

Ugochinyere who’s also the House of Representative candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Ideato North and Ideato South Federal Constituency, had raised the alarm about the attack by the gunmen at his residence, via an SOS message on WhatsApp, calling for help.

In the message he posted around 3:15pm, he wrote, “We need help to Akokwa. We are under attack. My house in Akokwa. They have surrounded it and opened fire. We are under attack….





Source: Thisday Newspaper