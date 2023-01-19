Abia Monarchs Rally Community Leaders to Affirm Emenike’s Endorsement





Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The traditional rulers counil of Ikwuano/Umuahia political bloc in Abia State yesterday affirmed their decision to endorse the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ikechi Emenike.

The affirmation took place at the expanded meeting of the royal fathers held at Abam, Ubakala in Umuahia South local government where they also brought on board all the other levels of leaderships in their various domains to support the governorship project of Emenike.

It was at the close of last year that the Ikwuano/Umuahia royal fathers adopted the governorship candidate of Abia APC at a meeting held at Ajata na Igu in Ikwuano Local Government. In keeping to their resolution, they went back and mobilised other levels of leaderships in their domains to affirm their choice of Emenike.

At the expanded meeting of the Council of Ndi Eze yesterday at Abam, Ubakala, 69 royal fathers were in attendance. They were joined by 120…





Source: Thisday Newspaper