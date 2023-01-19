Ahead of National Elections, Buhari Extends IG Baba’s Tenure





Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the tenure of the Inspector General (IG) of Police, Usman Alkali Baba. The extension, which was contained in a letter to the relevant authorities, put paid to speculations about his likely retirement before the general election, starting February 25.

Speculations had been rife that Baba might retire before the elections,

But Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi, clarified the issues yesterday while speaking to newsmen after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, at State House, Abuja.

Dingyadi said the IG would not be retiring midway into the general election, as earlier expected, as his tenure had already been extended by Buhari.

The minister explained that the Police Act 2020 had changed the rules for the IG’s retirement.

Answering questions from newsmen on whether or…





Source: Thisday Newspaper