Akpata: 1000 Kids to Begin Journey to Cricket Stardom this Weekend 





The President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation, Uyi Akpata, has said more than 1,000 kids will begin the fight for a place to represent each of the six geo-political zones of the country at the finals of the 4th PwC-NCF National Under- 17 Cricket Championship starting from Friday, January 20th, 2023.

“Nigeria’s cricket is negotiating a critical cusp in its history and the National Under-17 Championship is a major factor in that. This weekend, over 1,000 kids would begin their journey to stardom as the 4th edition of the event kicks off in Ibadan, Oyo State,” hinted the NCF president.

Boys and girls representing Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Ekiti, and Oyo states will assemble at the Liberty Stadium and Government College Ibadan Cricket pitches to kickstart the race to the finals.

Akpata said that the event has now become the cornerstone for developmental cricket in Nigeria. He admitted that in the few years of staging the tournament, it has produced some…





Source: Thisday Newspaper