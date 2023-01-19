Akwa Ibom to YPP: We Have No Record of Violent Attack in over Seven Years Now





Okon Bassey in Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Government has said no incident of state-sponsored violence had been recorded in the state since the present state administration came on board over seven years ago.

Accordingly, the government assured the citizens and residents of the state that the PDP-led administration cannot instigate security tension in the state.

The government warned that it would not fail to visit anybody who brings any form of political unrest to the state with full weight of the law.

The position of state government was on the recent allegations by the state Chairman of Young Progressives Party (YPP) Campaign Council, Emem Akpabio, who had alleged impending attack against the YPP by the state government.

The reaction of the state government was contained in a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ini Ememobong, made available to journalists in Uyo yesterday.

The state government described the alarm by the YPP…





Source: Thisday Newspaper