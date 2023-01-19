Anxiety in Delta PDP as Ibori ‘Endorses’ Onawakpo-Thomas, APC Senatorial Candidate





Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Former governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori, has has thrown his weight behind the ambition of Hon Joel Onowakpo-Thomas, the Delta South Senatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general election.

Ibori stated this on Wednesday when senatorial candidate visited him in his country home in Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area, as part of his campaign and consultations to realize his dream of succeeding Senator James Manager in the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly via next month’s election.

Onowakpo-Thomas is a man of immense and undeniable capabilities that can deliver the desired democratic representation towards the transformation of the state and Delta South in particular, the former governor said.

Describing him as intelligent and humble despite his towering personality and remarkable professional track-record, Ibori prayed that God will grant him his heart’s desire to represent the people of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper