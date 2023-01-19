Atiku Condemns Explosion at APC Rally in Port Harcourt





Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the explosion that occurred at the All Progressives Congress (APC) rally in Port Harcourt.

The former vice president in a series of tweets from his verified twitter handle said there should be no place for violence and anti-democratic manifestations in this election.

The presidential candidate said the political parties had committed to that in the peace pact they all signed up to.

Atiku stressed that elections are not a do-or-die affair, but an opportunity to reinforce the belief in democracy through leadership choices via adult suffrage.

He tweeted: “Our worst fears have now manifested with the explosion at the APC rally in Port Harcourt. It stands condemned

“We had complained about the violence that had been visited on our party in some states because we did not want it to become a pattern if those engaged in anti-democratic activities…





Source: Thisday Newspaper