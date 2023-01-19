Bauchi Speaker Optimistic PDP ‘ll Emerge Majority in Assembly





Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Sulaiman, has expressed optimism that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will emerge as the majority in the forthcoming general election in the state.

Sulaiman, who is also the chairman, Conference of Nigerian Speakers of Houses of Assembly, pointed out that due to the governor’s good leadership qualities, some of the APC lawmakers defected to the PDP which increased their number from eight to 15 out of the 31 members.

According to him, “By the grace of God, the state Governor, Bala Mohammed will not win the contest alone but all the party’s standard bearers are going to emerge victorious at the end of the February and March general election.”

The Speaker, who was speaking during the governor’s tour in Jama’are Local Government Area of the state yesterday

said Governor Mohammed has done tremendously well to warrant being re-elected.

Sulaiman said when…





Source: Thisday Newspaper