CBN Inspects ATM Galleries for New Redesigned Notes, Banks’ Compliance





Fidelis David in Akure

Officials of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday stormed Automated Teller Machine (ATM) galleries in different commercial banks in Akure, the Ondo State capital, with a view to ensuring compliance with the payment order on new redesigned naira notes.

This is coming ahead of the January 31st deadline for the phasing out of the old N1,000, N500 and N200 notes.

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, on October 26, 2022 announced the redesign of the three bank notes, saying the new and existing currencies will remain legal tender and circulate together until January 31, 2023.

The CBN Director, Branch Operation, Mrs. Elizabeth Fasoranti, who led a team of officials of the apex bank to GTBank, Zenith and Wema Bank ATM galleries at Alagbaka, Ijapo Estate, Akure, to verify if the ATMs were dispensing new redesigned naira notes, said the level of compliance is improving.

Addressing traders at the Shasha market, Mrs. Fasoranti urged them to take…





Source: Thisday Newspaper