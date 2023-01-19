CBN Steps Up Nationwide Awareness Campaign on Naira Redesign Project





•Insists there is enough new banknotes to go round

•Maintains no going back on January 31 deadline as Ondo residents call for extension

Nume Ekeghe in Lagos, Fidelis David in Akure, Okon Bassey in Uyo and Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano



The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday continued with its nationwide sensitisation and public enlightenment exercise on its naira redesign project as the January 31, 2023 deadline for the retirement of the old N200, N500 and N1,000 draws closer.

It also stressed that it has enough new banknotes to go round. It urged Nigerians to report banks that don’t dispense new notes on their Automated Teller Machines (ATM).

It reiterated that it would begin to sanction banks that fail to comply with its directive.

CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele who was represented by the Director of the Legal Services Department, Mr. Kofo Salam-Alada said this during a sensitisation event at the popular Computer Village market in Lagos.

He…





Source: Thisday Newspaper