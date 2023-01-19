Delta Monarch Writes Police Over Alleged Murder, Faults Exoneration of Suspect





Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The King of Otulu-Ugo in Aniocha South, Delta state, Francis Medolunwa, has written the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba, over the summary exoneration of alleged suspects in a fatal shooting in the community.

In the petition sighted by THISDAY, the monarch urged the police boss to reopen investigation into the circumstances that led to the killing of a youth in the community in 2021.

The monarch insisted that all those involved in the incident that led to the shooting to death of one Cletus Okpala should be investigated and brought to book.

In the petition, the king alleged that the decision by the police to charge only one suspect in connection with the crime was unsatisfactory to the community.

According to him, there had been a dispute between Otulu-Ugo community and Ogwashi-Uku community, in Aniocha which led to a court case marked No 0/38/2021.

Bur while the suit was still pending, he noted that the king of the other party…





Source: Thisday Newspaper