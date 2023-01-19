House Asks Wages Commission to Recompute Pension Arrears of 1,370 Delta Steel Company Retirees





Udora Orizu in Abuja

Members of the House of Representatives have urged the Chairman of the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission, Ekpo Nta to adopt the salary structure used for computation of pension of Steel Rolling Mills in the re-computation of pension arrears of the concerned 1, 370 pensioners of Delta Steel Company Limited.

The lawmakers gave the directive during the consideration of reports presented by their Committee on Petitions during its Committee of the Whole.

In the report titled, “Petition by Concerned Pensioners, Delta Steel Company Ltd against Pension Transitional Arrangement

Directorate (PTAD) an increase in Pension rates of 150% with effect from 1st January 1999 and 30%

effective from January 2000,” the House also urged the Executive Secretary, PTAD Dr. Chioma Ejikeme to implement the recommended salary structure for the payment of pension arrears of the 1, 370 concerned pensioners.

They also urged her to restore the 150 per cent…





Source: Thisday Newspaper