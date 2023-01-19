Jason Njoku: The Iroko Man Grows Blackbet





Nseobong Okon-Ekong

There was nothing like it when Jason Njoku introduced IrokoTV. His intervention in the Nigerian Film industry, Nollywood, was well executed. If people talk about the funding which helped to achieve this feat, mention must also be made of the painstaking efforts that went into it.

So, Njoku is said to be worth over $40 million today. No doubt IrokoTV has expanded beyond his original dream, but every daring businessman knows that the name of the game is to keep striving and venture into new areas.

Though he is better known for his investment in Nollywood, Njoku may have earned the title, ‘King of start-ups.’ He has put his money into all sorts of ventures, including internet, drinks distribution, real estate and property letting agency and hotel room booking.

From one entertainment genre to another, having stamped his mark on movies, Njoku has taken on the adrenaline-pumping excitement that comes with sports betting by establishing Blackbet. He is…





Source: Thisday Newspaper