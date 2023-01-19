Just In: Emefiele Meets Buhari at State House





Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, at the State House, Abuja.

The ongoing meeting is the second of such meeting between the President and the CBN Governor as Emefiele was earlier today part of the audience granted the Arab Bank for Economic Development team by the President in the Villa.

Emefiele, who returned to the country on January 12, 2023, after spending his annual leave abroad, had been in the eye of the storm over a reported attempt by security officials to arrest him.

Weeks earlier, the Department of State Service (DSS) had sought a court order to arrest him, but the request was rejected by the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

The DSS asked the court to order the arrest of the CBN governor over alleged “acts of financing terrorism, fraudulent activities and economic crimes of national security dimension.”

The court however rejected the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper