Lawmakers Demand Security Formations in Edo to Forestall Herdsmen, Armed Robbery Attacks – THISDAYLIVE

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives has called for the beefing up of security formations in Edo State so as to prevent kidnapping, armed robbery, herdsmen attacks and other acts of criminality.

The lawmakers specifically called on the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Farouk Yahaya to deploy more personnel and set up a Nigerian Army Barracks and a Police Mobile Force Base respectively in the state.

The resolution of the House was sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Sergius Ogun and Hon. Joseph Edionwele.

Moving the motion, Ogun expressed concerns about the spate of kidnappings, armed robbery attacks and other forms of criminality and insecurity in the country, especially in Edo Central Senatorial District of Edo State, that led to the loss of lives, properties, saying it was causing palpable fear and apprehension among residents.

He noted that on Monday, January 9,…