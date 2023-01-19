NNPC Road Tax Scheme: FEC Approves Additional N1.9trn to Reconstruct 44 Roads





•National oil company’s intervention hits N2.52trn

•FG to procure 31 vehicles worth N1.35bn for Ogoni project monitoring

•Okays police institutions bills

Deji Elumoye and Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), at its first meeting in 2023 yesterday, approved the proposal by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing for the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and its subsidiaries to invest N1.9 trillion for the reconstruction of 44 selected federal roads across the country.

Yesterday’s council, chaired by the vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, also endorsed the sum of N1.35 billion for the procurement of 31 vehicles for the use of the Federal Ministry of Environment. Minister of Environment, Muhammed Abdullahi, told newsmen that the vehicles would be deployed for the monitoring of power and remediation projects in some polluted areas of Ogoniland, in Rivers State.

The council equally approved the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper