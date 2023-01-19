No Record of Violent Attack in Seven Years, A’Ibom Replies YPP









Okon Bassey in Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Government has said that no any incident of state-sponsored violence had been recorded in the state since the present state administration came on board over seven years now.

Accordingly, the government has assured the citizens and residents of the state that the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP)-led administration cannot instigate security tension in the state.

Government warned that it would not fail to visit anybody who brings any form of political unrest to the state with full weight of the law.

The position of state government was response to the recent allegations by the state Chairman of YPP Campaign Council, Sir Emem Akpabio alleging impending attack against the YPP by the state government.

The reaction of the state government was contained in a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ini Ememobong and made available to Journalists in Uyo yesterday.

The government compared such…





Source: Thisday Newspaper