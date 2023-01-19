PDP Chieftain Berates Nigerian Politicians’ Jamboree at Chatham House





Sylvester Idowu in Warri

As the scramble by presidential candidates to Chatham House, London, to deliver their programmes towards the coming election continue to occupy the political space, a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has condemned the act describing it as neo-colonialism.

Onuesoke, who spoke to THISDAY on phone from United States of America yesterday, said going to discuss elections of Nigeria or Nigerian issues at Chatham House, especially by presidential candidates and others at a time close to a local election is the most unconscionable thing to do.

He explained that all the candidates’ actions have revealed that the candidates still believe in ne-ocolonialism which means they are all products of white supremacy.

The PDP chieftain wondered why the presidential candidates were not going to the Nigeria Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) and Centre of Democratic…





Source: Thisday Newspaper