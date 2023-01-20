2023: ‘Ogun West Needs Experienced Legislator’





James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance and the All Progressive Congress (APC) Senatorial Candidate for Ogun West, Senator Solomon Adeola, has stated that the district is better off with an experienced legislator like him than a new person that would spend years to understand the working of the parliament.

Adeola stated this while addressing people in continuation of his ward to ward campaign of Ado Odo axis of Ado Odo Ota Local Government Area.

He said that he would be going to the Red Chamber as a ranking senator with cognate legislative experience not only in the Senate as a two term member but with progressive experiences at state legislature and the House of Representatives.

He said: “From the marginalisation of Ogun West and what I am seeing of the level of underdevelopment, we as a people need a ranking legislator to bring in proven wealth of experience in attracting development from the federal government.

“Clearly,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper