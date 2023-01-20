324 Died, 1,706 Injured in Road Crashes in Kogi, Says FRSC









Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has confirmed that a total of 324 persons have died while 1,706 others sustained various degrees of injury in road crashes in Kogi State in 2022.

The state Corps Sector Commander, Stephen Dawulung, made the disclosure to journalists in Lokoja yesterday.

Dawulung described the auto crashes in 2022 as “very unfortunate and saddening,” considering the number of innocent lives of patriotic citizens that were wasted.

He further disclosed that from January to December 2022, the corps recorded a total number of 458 road crashes in the state.

According to him, “Out of the total cases of 458 auto crashes, 5,161 people were involved leaving 324 persons dead and 1, 706 injured.

“To us as a corps, the casualty and the rate of crashes within that year is very high and unacceptable, but that’s the reality facing us today.

“We aren’t happy with the outcome of the report looking at the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper