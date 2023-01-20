Again, CBN Threatens to Sanction Banks Dispensing Old Banknotes via ATMs





· Continues nationwide sensitisation on naira redesign project

· Monitors ATMs to ensure banks’ compliance

· Panic grips Ogun residents, traders as deadline draws closer

Amby Uneze in Owerri, Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia, James Sowole in Abeokuta, Fidelis David in Akure and Francis Sardauna in Katsina, Okon Bassey in Uyo, Nume Ekeghe in Lagos, Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt, Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia, Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano, Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan, Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City, Seriki Adinoyi in Jos and Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday continued its nationwide sensitisation on its naira redesign project, threatening to sanction banks that still dispense old N200, N500 and N1000 through their Automated Teller Machines (ATMs)

In Nasarawa State, the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, handed down the threat at a one-day sensitisation meeting with traders in Lafia on the redesigned new naira…





Source: Thisday Newspaper