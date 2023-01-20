At Ibadan Rally, Atiku Declares Restructuring ‘Will Be One of the Pillars of My Govt’





*PDP: we’re determined to win South-west

*There’ll be no more APC after election, Ayu vows

*Ortom boasts PDP will win Benue

George Okoh in Makurdi, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja, and Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said if he wins the February 25 presidential election, restructuring, a core desire of people of the South-west, would be a cardinal principle of his administration.

Atiku spoke in Ibadan while addressing a crowd of party members and supporters at the frontage of Mapo Hall. He pledged to introduce reforms towards enhancing the status of the traditional institution in the country.

PDP also expressed its determination to win the South-west in the forthcoming elections, while the party’s national chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, urged aggrieved members to return to the party.

Ayu said PDP would win the elections and its victory would mark the end of the ruling All Progressives…





Source: Thisday Newspaper