Bill to Provide Compensation for Crime Victims Passes Second Reading in House





Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives at its plenary yesterday passed through second reading of a bill seeking for an act to provide compensation for victims of crime.

The proposed legislation, which is tilted “Bill for an Act to Establish Rights for Victims of Crime to Provide for the Rights, Welfare and Compensation of victims of Crime and provide for the strengthening of the Criminal Justice System; and for Related Matters (HB. 1861), was sponsored by Hon. Henry Archibong.

The bill, which defined victims as persons who have “suffered harm, including physical or mental injury, emotional suffering, economic loss or substantial impairment of his or her fundamental rights, through acts or omissions that are in violation of our criminal laws,” aims to reduce crime in society.

Also, the lawmakers passed through second reading, a Bill for an Act to Establish Gum Arabic Research Institute; and for Related Matters (HB.2168). The proposed legislation was…





Source: Thisday Newspaper