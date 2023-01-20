Consul General Will Stevens: Articulating, Integrating US Policies, Interests in Nigeria





Will Stevens is the United States Consul General at the U.S Consulate General in Lagos. As an experienced Foreign Service Officer with overseas experience in South Africa, Russia, Turkmenistan, Israel, and Belarus, as well as experience in Washington at the Foreign Service Institute, the Bureau of Education and Cultural Affairs and the Bureau of African Affairs, he brings to bear his years of experience to Nigeria in articulating, championing and integrating US policies and interests. In this interview with Chiemelie Ezeobi, he discussed the role of US government in the forthcoming 2023 General Elections, the issue of insecurity in Nigeria, engagement with youths and creatives, and contribution to the fight against Gender and Sexual Based Violence, as well as how the US Government needs to position itself to be Nigeria’s partner of choice over the next century

For Will Stevens, the United States Consul General, his three-year tour of duty in Nigeria, which began…





Source: Thisday Newspaper