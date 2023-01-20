Edo Seeks Support from WHO, UNICEF, Others to Contain Lassa Fever, as Confirmed Cases Rise to 58





Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

As confirmed cases of Lassa fever rises to 58, the Edo State Government, yesterday, called for the support of the World Health Organisation (WHO), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and other humanitarian aid organisations to boost the government’s emergency response against the spread of Lassa fever in the state.

The Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Mr. Chris Nehikhare, made the call while briefing journalists after the weekly Edo State Executive Council (EXCO) meeting that was chaired by Governor Godwin Obaseki, at the Government House, in Benin City.

Decrying the alarming rise in the number of confirmed cases of the disease across communities in the state, the commissioner said that several efforts by the state government to reach the federal government and the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, for their support to contain the disease and protect residents have not yielded any positive…







Source: Thisday Newspaper