Finally, Akpabio is APC Flagbearer for Akwa-Ibom Northwest Senatorial District, as Supreme Court Reverses Sack





Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Supreme Court on Friday declared former Akwa-Ibom governor and former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio as the authentic candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25 Akwa-Ibom North-West senatorial election.

The apex court in a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Ibrahim Saulawa, returned Akpabio as candidate in the forthcoming election shortly after it set aside the judgment of the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, which had sacked Akpabio as candidate of the APC in the said election.

According to the apex court, the lower court erred in law when it assumed jurisdiction in the internal matters of a political party.

The Supreme Court therefore set aside the judgment of the Court of Appeal and upheld the judgment of Justice Donatus Okorowo, which held that Akpabio was lawfully nominated by his party.

Source: Thisday Newspaper